644,442 get Pfizer vaccine both jabs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of March 4, 2022, some 867,666 people were given the Pfizer vaccine 1st jab, while 644,442 received both, the Telegram Channel of the Kazakh Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

718,468 teens, 32,938 pregnant women and 113,287 breastfeeding moms were administered the 1st shot. 538,918 teens, 24,256 expectant and 81,203 nursing moms fully completed the vaccination cycle.