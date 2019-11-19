Go to the main site
    640 people evacuated due to fire at school in Zhezkazgan

    19 November 2019, 14:24

    ZHEZKAZGAN. KAZINFORM - 640 people were evacuated due to a fire at a secondary school in Zhezkazgan, Kazinform refers to the Emergencies Committee under the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    A fire broke out today in a secondary school #3 of Zhezkazgan. Fire occurred in a labor classroom. Parts of lathes, furniture, a wooden floor and a window block were burning.

    According to the Emergency Committee, 640 people including 570 school children were evacuated. There are no victims and injured. According to preliminary data, the fire was caused by short circuit of electric wiring.

    Alzhanova Raushan

