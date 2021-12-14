Go to the main site
    640 more recovered from COVID-19 last day

    14 December 2021, 08:25

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours 640 people more beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform learnt from the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread.

    89 beat COVID-19 in Nur-Sultan, 44 in Almaty, 63 in Akmola region, 10 in Aktobe region, 19 in Almaty region, 19 in Atyrau region, 10 in Aktobe region, 22 in East Kazakhstan, 17 in Zhambyl region, 55 in West Kazakhstan, 134 in Karaganda region, 5 in Kyzylorda region, 72 in Pavlodar region, 78 in North Kazakhstan, 7 in Turkestan region bringing the country’s recoveries to 949,397.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus Regions Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
