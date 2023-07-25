Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.29 eur/kzt 487.28

    rub/kzt 4.69 cny/kzt 61.99
Weather:
Astana+29+31℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    640 injured, 69 died in accidents at work

    25 July 2023, 12:32

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Work accidents decreased by 4% following the first half of 2023 as compared to the previous year, Kazinform learnt from the Labor and Social Protection Ministry’s press service.

    A high occurrence rate of industrial injuries is observed in the industrial regions of Kazakhstan. 79 had an accident while at work in Karaganda region, 53 in East Kazakhstan, 46 in Pavlodar region, 44 in Kostanay region, 40 in Aktobe region and 50 in the city of Almaty. The most accidents were recorded in the mining and smelting enterprises at 21.8% and 10.6% in the building sector.

    The main causes leading to work-related incidents are gross negligence of the victim, safety rules violations, road traffic rules violations, and poor work management.

    As earlier reported, some 2,000 have work-related accidents every year in Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Incidents Healthcare Employment
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan pumped some 90,000 tons of oil to Germany
    Over 600 seek asylum in Kazakhstan
    Kazakh sports ministry to check all football pitches in the country
    Kazakh Minister announces preliminary cause of mass poisoning in Karaganda
    Popular
    1 Italian govt ends obligation for COVID sufferers to isolate
    2 Almost 500 thou citizens involved in SME sector in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan pumped some 90,000 tons of oil to Germany
    4 Over 600 seek asylum in Kazakhstan
    5 Chinese researchers find new potential anti-diabetic drug target