640 injured, 69 died in accidents at work

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Work accidents decreased by 4% following the first half of 2023 as compared to the previous year, Kazinform learnt from the Labor and Social Protection Ministry’s press service.

A high occurrence rate of industrial injuries is observed in the industrial regions of Kazakhstan. 79 had an accident while at work in Karaganda region, 53 in East Kazakhstan, 46 in Pavlodar region, 44 in Kostanay region, 40 in Aktobe region and 50 in the city of Almaty. The most accidents were recorded in the mining and smelting enterprises at 21.8% and 10.6% in the building sector.

The main causes leading to work-related incidents are gross negligence of the victim, safety rules violations, road traffic rules violations, and poor work management.

As earlier reported, some 2,000 have work-related accidents every year in Kazakhstan.