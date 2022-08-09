Go to the main site
    • 64-year-old man killed in head-on crash in Akmola region

    9 August 2022 18:35

    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM A man was killed in a road accident on a highway in Akmola region. Another man was hospitalized with various traumas, Kazinform reports.

    As the regional police department informed, the accident occurred on August 8 at 03:25 pm on the 1,085 km of Yekaterinburg-Almaty highway. A 64-year-old resident of Vladimirovka village of Sandyktau district, who was driving Mercedez-Benz, crossed into an oncoming lane and crashed head-on with Volkswagen Touareg car, driven by a 33-year-old resident of Rudnyi town of Kostanay region.

    As a result of the accident, the 64-year-old driver died at the scene, while the driver of the Volkswagen Touareg was taken to the Central Hospital of Astrakhan District.

    An investigation into the accident has been launched.


    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    #Akmola region #Road accidents #Kazakhstan
