64-year-old man killed in head-on crash in Akmola region
9 August 2022 18:35

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM A man was killed in a road accident on a highway in Akmola region. Another man was hospitalized with various traumas, Kazinform reports.

As the regional police department informed, the accident occurred on August 8 at 03:25 pm on the 1,085 km of Yekaterinburg-Almaty highway. A 64-year-old resident of Vladimirovka village of Sandyktau district, who was driving Mercedez-Benz, crossed into an oncoming lane and crashed head-on with Volkswagen Touareg car, driven by a 33-year-old resident of Rudnyi town of Kostanay region.

As a result of the accident, the 64-year-old driver died at the scene, while the driver of the Volkswagen Touareg was taken to the Central Hospital of Astrakhan District.

An investigation into the accident has been launched.



