    64% of coronavirus-positive cases in N Kazakhstan are asymptomatic

    12 January 2021, 14:50

    PETROPAVLOVSK.KAZINFORM 52 new coronavirus cases were detected in North Kazakhstan over the last 24 hours, Kazinform reports.

    Half of the coronavirus cases are asymptomatic, the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports. 20 cases were recorded in Petropavlovsk, Mamlyutka and Zhambyl regions reported 7 and 6 coronavirus cases correspondingly.

    740 PCR tests were conducted over the last 24 hours in the region. Since March the region carried out 226,000 COVID-19 tests so far. 4 % or 9,237 cases were tested positive. 5,608 of them had symptoms of the novel virus. As of January 12 the death toll in the region rose to 41.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

