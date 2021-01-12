Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

64% of coronavirus-positive cases in N Kazakhstan are asymptomatic

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
12 January 2021, 14:50
64% of coronavirus-positive cases in N Kazakhstan are asymptomatic

PETROPAVLOVSK.KAZINFORM 52 new coronavirus cases were detected in North Kazakhstan over the last 24 hours, Kazinform reports.

Half of the coronavirus cases are asymptomatic, the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports. 20 cases were recorded in Petropavlovsk, Mamlyutka and Zhambyl regions reported 7 and 6 coronavirus cases correspondingly.

740 PCR tests were conducted over the last 24 hours in the region. Since March the region carried out 226,000 COVID-19 tests so far. 4 % or 9,237 cases were tested positive. 5,608 of them had symptoms of the novel virus. As of January 12 the death toll in the region rose to 41.


Coronavirus   North Kazakhstan region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously