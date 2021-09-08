Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Almaty region

64% of Almaty rgn’s population inoculated against COVID-19 so far

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
8 September 2021, 12:38
64% of Almaty rgn’s population inoculated against COVID-19 so far

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A total of 699,323 people or 64% of the eligible population have been administered the first jab of vaccine against COVID-19 and 581,358 or 53% - both jabs in Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Almaty region’s sanitary epidemiological office, 773,685 doses of the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine and 701,310 doses of the second jab have been delivered to Almaty region since the beginning of the year.

As of September 8, a total of 699,323 people or 64% of the eligible population have been administered the first jab of vaccine against COVID-19 and 581,358 or 53% - both jabs in the region.

Almaty region’s COVID-19 tally stands at 45,547, of which 32,479 are symptomatic. The biggest increases in weekly COVID-19 cases have been reported in the region’s Alakolsk, Balkhashsk, Yeskeldinsk, and Karasay districts and Taldykorgan city.

The region has reported 265 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, including 224 symptomatic and 41 asymptomatic, growing by 0.6%. Of the daily cases, 43 have been reported in children under 14, and three cases in students.


Almaty region   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires