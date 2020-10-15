630-bed hospital under construction in Turkestan rgn

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – The regional multipurpose hospital for 630 beds is under construction in Turkestan, Kazinform cites the regional communications service of Turkestan region.

Once constructed, the hospital is to be one of the largest medical facilities in the region taking the area of over 156 square meters. The hospital that is to employ around 1,500 employees will be commissioned in 2022. It is said that the hospital will have 44 out-patient departments.

It is also to house 16 operating, 3 emergency rooms as well as 13 rooms for routine care.

The construction work is carried out by KAZPAKO and engages around 1,000 workers.



