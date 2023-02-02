62 Kazakhstanis test positive for coronavirus, 1,565 getting treatment

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 62 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

A day before, the Ministry reported about 69 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

1,565 people are getting treatment for the COVID-19 today. 121 patients are receiving hospital treatment, while 1,444 are at home care.

The condition of six patients is estimated as serious. One patient is critically ill, and one patient is on life support.

A total of 1,405,979 COVID-19 cases have been registered countrywide since the pandemic onset (March 13, 2020). 90,708 people have had symptoms of COVID-like pneumonia.



