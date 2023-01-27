Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
610,000 foreign tourists visited Kazakhstan in 2022

27 January 2023, 15:00
BURABAY. KAZINFORM Kazakh Culture and Sports Minister Askhat Oralov said the foreign tourist arrivals have tripled in 2022 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

For the past 9 months, 610,000 foreign tourists visited Kazakhstan. It is expected to increase international arrivals up to 4 million. It will give an impulse to the economic development, creation of new jobs, new conditions and increase tax revenues to the budget, he briefed reporters following the Ministry’s board visiting session.

He added that for the 9 months of 2021, Kazakhstan welcomed some 208,500 foreign visitors. Besides, the export of services grew up to USD 1.3 billion in 2022 against USD 395,000 in 2021.

The Ministry developed the country’s 5 priority routes which will lay the foundation for the Grand tour of Kazakhstan.

At today’s visiting session Kazakh Vice Minister of Culture and Sports Yerzhan Yerkinbayev also said that the country’s tourism industry is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.


