    61 Kazakhstanis test positive for COVID-19

    28 April 2023, 09:42

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 61 news coronavirus cases have been registered in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours. Six more people have been diagnosed with COVID-like pneumonia, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

    A day before, healthcare authorities reported about 66 new coronavirus, and four COVID-like pneumonia cases.

    1,411,497 confirmed coronavirus cases have been registered countrywide since the pandemic beginning (March 13, 2020). 91,014 people have been diagnosed with COVID-like pneumonia.

