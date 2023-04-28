Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
61 Kazakhstanis test positive for COVID-19

28 April 2023, 09:42
ASTANA. KAZINFORM 61 news coronavirus cases have been registered in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours. Six more people have been diagnosed with COVID-like pneumonia, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

A day before, healthcare authorities reported about 66 new coronavirus, and four COVID-like pneumonia cases.

1,411,497 confirmed coronavirus cases have been registered countrywide since the pandemic beginning (March 13, 2020). 91,014 people have been diagnosed with COVID-like pneumonia.


