    61.6% of Akmola region residents given 1st COVID-19 vaccine jab

    26 August 2021, 11:55

    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – Over 253 thousand people or 61.6% have been given the first jab of anti-coronavirus vaccine and more than 201 thousand or 49% - both jabs in Akmola region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Akmola region has received a total of 582,590 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 464,600 doses of Sputnik V vaccine, 10,990 doses of QazVac vaccine, 61,000 doses of HayatVax vaccine, 24,000 doses of CoronaVac vaccine, and 22,000 doses of VeroCell vaccine, since February of 2021.

    In general, over 253 thousand people or 61.6% have been given the first jab of anti-coronavirus vaccine and more than 201 thousand or 49% - both jabs in the region.

    As of today, COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to 17,519 workers of industrial enterprises, 15,475 teachers, 10,724 students, 5,033 civil servants, 63,867 people with chronic diseases, and 2,172 personnel of and people under care at medical and social facilities.

    Notably, COVID-19 vaccines are being administered at 133 vaccinations sites across the region.

    Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

