    600-seat school opened in Taraz

    28 March 2023, 07:56

    TARAZ. KAZINFORM A new 600-seat school opened its doors in the Baryskhan micro-district of Taraz city in the Zhambyl region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Governor of the region Nurzhan Nurzhigitov, Mayor of Taraz Bakytzhan Orynbekov as well as local community and veterans of education participated in the opening ceremony of Secondary School No 62.

    According to the regional education administration, 244.4bln tenge were spent on education sphere development in 2022. 7.6bln tenge were spent on construction of 22 educational facilities. Eight of them were commissioned, 12 more schools will be completed in 2023.

    Another 20 schools will be built in the region under the Comfortable School project.

    More than 244,000 students are studying in 477 schools of the region today.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Zhambyl region Education Kazakhstan
