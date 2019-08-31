Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      North Kazakhstan region

    600-seat school opened in N Kazakhstan

    31 August 2019, 15:03

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM A new 600-seat school has been commissioned in Petropavlovsk, North Kazakhstan region.

    The Kazakh-language school is located in Bereke micro-district. The classrooms are equipped with innovative LED displays and interactive boards. Each student will have an individual nutrition programme.

    Governor Kumar Aksakalov congratulated the region’s residents on Kazakhstan Constitution Day via his Facebook account and noted that «new social facilities are being opened in the region today.»

    «One of them is a 600-seat school in Bereke micro-district. Another modern school for 900 students is being built in Zhas Orken micro-district. With the construction of a school on Zhumabayev Street, we will be able to eliminate three-shift schooling and improve the quality of education. In the past three years, the region’s expenditures on education sphere have been raised by 29%. We will continue investing in construction and repair of schools,» the publication reads.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Education North Kazakhstan region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    3 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    4 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    5 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023