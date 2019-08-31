Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
600-seat school opened in N Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
31 August 2019, 15:03
PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM A new 600-seat school has been commissioned in Petropavlovsk, North Kazakhstan region.

The Kazakh-language school is located in Bereke micro-district. The classrooms are equipped with innovative LED displays and interactive boards. Each student will have an individual nutrition programme.

photo

Governor Kumar Aksakalov congratulated the region’s residents on Kazakhstan Constitution Day via his Facebook account and noted that «new social facilities are being opened in the region today.»

«One of them is a 600-seat school in Bereke micro-district. Another modern school for 900 students is being built in Zhas Orken micro-district. With the construction of a school on Zhumabayev Street, we will be able to eliminate three-shift schooling and improve the quality of education. In the past three years, the region’s expenditures on education sphere have been raised by 29%. We will continue investing in construction and repair of schools,» the publication reads.

photo

photo

photo


Education    North Kazakhstan region  
