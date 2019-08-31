600-seat school opened in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM A new 600-seat school has been commissioned in Petropavlovsk, North Kazakhstan region.

The Kazakh-language school is located in Bereke micro-district. The classrooms are equipped with innovative LED displays and interactive boards. Each student will have an individual nutrition programme.

Governor Kumar Aksakalov congratulated the region’s residents on Kazakhstan Constitution Day via his Facebook account and noted that «new social facilities are being opened in the region today.»