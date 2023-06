600-seat school opened in N Kazakhstan

«One of them is a 600-seat school in Bereke micro-district. Another modern school for 900 students is being built in Zhas Orken micro-district. With the construction of a school on Zhumabayev Street, we will be able to eliminate three-shift schooling and improve the quality of education. In the past three years, the region’s expenditures on education sphere have been raised by 29%. We will continue investing in construction and repair of schools,» the publication reads.