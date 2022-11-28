600 kids to get rehabilitation at Kamkorlyk centre this year

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM «444 children received rehabilitation for the past 10 months at the Kamkorlyk rehabilitation centre at the regional children’s hospital,» acting head of the healthcare department of Akmola region Bibigul Omarova told a briefing.

As is known 2022 was declared the Year of Children. The rehabilitation centre opened its doors on January 10, 2022. The center is called to help children with central and peripheral nervous system disorders, and cerebrospinal axis birth defects. The 50-bed centre targets to provides treatment to 600 kids in 2022.

She added that an early intervention centre for medical and social rehabilitation for children aged from three months to three years was unveiled in Stepnogorsk.

There are 540 children with muscle-skeleton disorders and 504 with cerebral spastic infantile paralysis in the region.