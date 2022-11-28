Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

600 kids to get rehabilitation at Kamkorlyk centre this year

28 November 2022, 15:33
600 kids to get rehabilitation at Kamkorlyk centre this year

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM «444 children received rehabilitation for the past 10 months at the Kamkorlyk rehabilitation centre at the regional children’s hospital,» acting head of the healthcare department of Akmola region Bibigul Omarova told a briefing.

As is known 2022 was declared the Year of Children. The rehabilitation centre opened its doors on January 10, 2022. The center is called to help children with central and peripheral nervous system disorders, and cerebrospinal axis birth defects. The 50-bed centre targets to provides treatment to 600 kids in 2022.

She added that an early intervention centre for medical and social rehabilitation for children aged from three months to three years was unveiled in Stepnogorsk.

There are 540 children with muscle-skeleton disorders and 504 with cerebral spastic infantile paralysis in the region.

Теги:
Related news
Kazakh Health Minister warns of global COVID-19 resurgence
Read also
Daily COVID-19 case count stands at 131 in Kazakhstan
139 new COVID-19 cases reported, 854 getting treatment in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan to inaugurate 11 special educational needs consultations next year
Pharmaceuticals worth KZT20bn provided for free in Almaty
Kazakhstan's COVID-19 daily count rises
92 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan
Kazakh Health Minister warns of global COVID-19 resurgence
Kazakhstan set to unveil 700 rural health facilities
News Partner
Popular
1 State of emergency declared in Ekibastuz as several boilers go out of service at local TPP
2 President in Russia for official visit
3 President appoints Asset Irgaliyev as head of Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms
4 Over 1,000 Kazakhstanis treated for coronavirus, COVID pneumonia
5 Kazakhstan to brace for sunny, but freezing weather Nov 28

News