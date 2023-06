NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of January 27 this year 599,458 people got the 1st jab of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, while 321,432 received both shots, the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reports.

489,793 teens, 25,024 expectant and 77,604 nursing moms were administered the 1st shot of the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19. 261,731 teens, 15,523 expectant and 44,167 nursing moms received both jabs.