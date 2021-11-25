Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Mangystau region

    60 thou jobs to be created in Mangistau rgn by 2025

    25 November 2021, 16:48

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 60 thousand jobs are set to be created in Mangistau region under the Comprehensive development plan, Governor Nurlan Nogayev said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Comprehensive development plan for 2021/25 is to give a new impetus to Mangistau region’s development. It is made up of 214 measures, including 87 in economic development, 48 in housing and infrastructure, 66 in social sphere, and 13 in civil defense.

    The plan’s total budget is estimated at KZT2.1tln, 71% of which is private investments.

    «The plan will enable to incase the regional GDP from KZT3.1tln to KZT4.1trl in 2025, the number of tourists visiting the region, as well as people’s real income to KZT750 thousand,» said Nogayev at a press conference.

    The Comprehensive development plan for 2021/25 developed as tasked by the President aims at addressing the current regional issues as well as improving the standard of life of its residents. Over 60 thousand jobs are set to be created within it.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Mangistau region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
    President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov
    Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    Italy: Number of people in work up over 500,000 in one year - Istat
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    4 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    5 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand