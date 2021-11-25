60 thou jobs to be created in Mangistau rgn by 2025

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 60 thousand jobs are set to be created in Mangistau region under the Comprehensive development plan, Governor Nurlan Nogayev said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Comprehensive development plan for 2021/25 is to give a new impetus to Mangistau region’s development. It is made up of 214 measures, including 87 in economic development, 48 in housing and infrastructure, 66 in social sphere, and 13 in civil defense.

The plan’s total budget is estimated at KZT2.1tln, 71% of which is private investments.

«The plan will enable to incase the regional GDP from KZT3.1tln to KZT4.1trl in 2025, the number of tourists visiting the region, as well as people’s real income to KZT750 thousand,» said Nogayev at a press conference.

The Comprehensive development plan for 2021/25 developed as tasked by the President aims at addressing the current regional issues as well as improving the standard of life of its residents. Over 60 thousand jobs are set to be created within it.



