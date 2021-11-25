Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Mangystau region

60 thou jobs to be created in Mangistau rgn by 2025

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
25 November 2021, 16:48
60 thou jobs to be created in Mangistau rgn by 2025

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 60 thousand jobs are set to be created in Mangistau region under the Comprehensive development plan, Governor Nurlan Nogayev said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Comprehensive development plan for 2021/25 is to give a new impetus to Mangistau region’s development. It is made up of 214 measures, including 87 in economic development, 48 in housing and infrastructure, 66 in social sphere, and 13 in civil defense.

The plan’s total budget is estimated at KZT2.1tln, 71% of which is private investments.

«The plan will enable to incase the regional GDP from KZT3.1tln to KZT4.1trl in 2025, the number of tourists visiting the region, as well as people’s real income to KZT750 thousand,» said Nogayev at a press conference.

The Comprehensive development plan for 2021/25 developed as tasked by the President aims at addressing the current regional issues as well as improving the standard of life of its residents. Over 60 thousand jobs are set to be created within it.


Mangistau region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region