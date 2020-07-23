Go to the main site
    60% of patients with COVID-19 recovered in N Kazakhstan rgn

    23 July 2020, 12:29

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - North Kazakhstan region has reported 68 more COVID-19 survivors over the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The region has reported its first COVID-19 case on March 24. Since then, the total COVID-19 cases have risen to 2,451, with 99 more added in the last 24 hours. The COVID-19 peak in the region happened in June with 100-120 cases reported each day. North Kazakhstan region had also seen a sharp rise in ambulance calls during the COVID-19 peak, which dropped in recent weeks.

    Out of the total COVID-19 patients, 1,469 or 60% have recovered.

    The region's health office says the regional perinatal center set up a quarantine hospital for 25 beds as well as a temporary hospital for 20 patients. Over 30 young mothers have recovered from COVID-19 and have been sent home with their newborns. The center is said to admit soon-to-be mothers with their COVID-19 test results on hand.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus North Kazakhstan region COVID-19
