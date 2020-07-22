Go to the main site
    60% of Atyrau rgn' COVID-19 patients recovered

    22 July 2020, 16:25

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - 60% of the total COVID-19 patients registered since the start of the pandemic in the country have recovered in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The region has reported 9,392 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, with 109 new cases added over the past 24 hours. The daily growth stands at 1.7%.

    According to the head of the regional health office, Nurlybek Kabdykaparov, the regional has seen the COVID-19 situation stabilize in recent days.

    He went on to say that the infectious hospitals' bed capacity had risen by 60% with 466 new beds opened recently. The Russian doctors arrived to help fight the virus continue working in the region.

    In Kabdykaparov's words, 5,677 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the region, which amounts to 60% of the total COVID-19 cases in the region.

    1,170 infectious, 787 temporary and 2,013 quarantine beds have been provided for COVID-19 patients across Atyrau region.

    Notably, 1,685 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Kazakhstan over the last 24 hours, of which 109 have been found in Atyrau region.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Atyrau region Coronavirus COVID-19
