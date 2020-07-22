Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Atyrau region

60% of Atyrau rgn' COVID-19 patients recovered

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
22 July 2020, 16:25
60% of Atyrau rgn' COVID-19 patients recovered

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - 60% of the total COVID-19 patients registered since the start of the pandemic in the country have recovered in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The region has reported 9,392 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, with 109 new cases added over the past 24 hours. The daily growth stands at 1.7%.

According to the head of the regional health office, Nurlybek Kabdykaparov, the regional has seen the COVID-19 situation stabilize in recent days.

He went on to say that the infectious hospitals' bed capacity had risen by 60% with 466 new beds opened recently. The Russian doctors arrived to help fight the virus continue working in the region.

In Kabdykaparov's words, 5,677 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the region, which amounts to 60% of the total COVID-19 cases in the region.

1,170 infectious, 787 temporary and 2,013 quarantine beds have been provided for COVID-19 patients across Atyrau region.

Notably, 1,685 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Kazakhstan over the last 24 hours, of which 109 have been found in Atyrau region.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA