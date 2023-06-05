Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
5 June 2023, 15:41
60 more schools to open doors in Almaty region

KONAYEV. KAZINFORM 60 new schools will be built in Almaty region in two years to deal with three-shift schooling, Kazinform cites Khabar 24.

There are 56 three-shift schools in the region so far. For the past seven years, only three schools were constructed in the village of Uzynagash, Zhambyl district. School shortage remains a major problem. One more 1,500-seat school will open its doors in the village soon.

New schools will be constructed in Ili, Talgar, Yenbekshikazakh, Karasai, Zhambyl districts as part of the national project Comfortable School.

According to the governor of Zhambyl district, eight schools will appear in the district. 6.3 billion tenge will be spent for the construction of three schools this year. Another five will be constructed next year.


