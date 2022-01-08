Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    60 injured as a result of unrest in Shymkent

    8 January 2022, 08:19

    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM – Some 60 people were injured as a result of unrest in the city of Shymkent. The figure was confirmed by the first deputy akim (mayor) of the city Shyngys Mukan, Kazinform has learnt from Khabar 24 TV Channel.

    Military personnel, police officers as well as residents of the city were rushed to local hospitals with various injuries. According to the local police, terrorists used fireguns and threw stones.

    A group of armed men reportedly looted and vandalized one of the local shopping malls. Some of them were detained.

    Entrepreneurs are assessing the approximate damage to business from unrest in the city. Administrative buildings were looted as well. Rioters reportedly vandalized the buildings of the Korme exhibition center, the Kazakh Theater, the Turkestan Palace, and the Prosecutor’s Office.

    Local authorities said the situation in the city was stable. Mass gatherings of people and looting have not been reported.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazakhstan 2022 state of emergency Shymkent
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Aisultan Seitov wins Best Director Award at SIFF 2023
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Kazakhstan to expand grain exports to China
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
    3 E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
    4 Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
    5 Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri