60 injured as a result of unrest in Shymkent

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM – Some 60 people were injured as a result of unrest in the city of Shymkent. The figure was confirmed by the first deputy akim (mayor) of the city Shyngys Mukan, Kazinform has learnt from Khabar 24 TV Channel.

Military personnel, police officers as well as residents of the city were rushed to local hospitals with various injuries. According to the local police, terrorists used fireguns and threw stones.

A group of armed men reportedly looted and vandalized one of the local shopping malls. Some of them were detained.

Entrepreneurs are assessing the approximate damage to business from unrest in the city. Administrative buildings were looted as well. Rioters reportedly vandalized the buildings of the Korme exhibition center, the Kazakh Theater, the Turkestan Palace, and the Prosecutor’s Office.

Local authorities said the situation in the city was stable. Mass gatherings of people and looting have not been reported.