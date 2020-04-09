Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    60 fully recover from Covid-19 in Kazakhstan

    9 April 2020, 18:20

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – One more patient has recovered from the coronavirus infection in Pavlodar region, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    One person fully recovered in Pavlodar region, taking the total number of those discharged from the hospitals to 60.

    30 patients recovered from the coronavirus infection in Nur-Sultan, 26 in Almaty, 1 in Aktobe region, 1 in Zhambyl region, 1 in Pavlodar region, and 1 in North Kazakhstan region.

    The total number of people infected with the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan stands at 764. The new virus claimed lives of 7 people countywide.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Pavlodar region COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Over 420 tick bite cases recorded in Zhambyl region
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued