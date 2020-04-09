Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
60 fully recover from Covid-19 in Kazakhstan

Kudrenok Tatyana
9 April 2020, 18:20
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – One more patient has recovered from the coronavirus infection in Pavlodar region, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

One person fully recovered in Pavlodar region, taking the total number of those discharged from the hospitals to 60.

30 patients recovered from the coronavirus infection in Nur-Sultan, 26 in Almaty, 1 in Aktobe region, 1 in Zhambyl region, 1 in Pavlodar region, and 1 in North Kazakhstan region.

The total number of people infected with the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan stands at 764. The new virus claimed lives of 7 people countywide.


Coronavirus   Pavlodar region   COVID-19  
