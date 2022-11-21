Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Almaty

60 children born in Almaty on election day

21 November 2022, 16:50
60 children born in Almaty on election day

ALMATY. KAZINFORM 60 children were born in Almaty on the presidential election day, Kazinform reports.

26 of them are boys, and 34 are girls, municipal healthcare department says.

Earlier, it was reported, that 634 children – 6 sets of twins, 328 boys and 306 girls - were born across Kazakhstan on November 20.


Related news
Kazakhstan made decisive step towards democracy – ITIC President Daniel Witt
SCO Observer Mission: Presidential election in Kazakhstan was transparent and democratic
New CEO of Development Bank of Kazakhstan appointed
Read also
Tokayev receives congratulations from Alexander Lukashenko on reelection
Kazakhstan made decisive step towards democracy – ITIC President Daniel Witt
TurkPA positively assesses 2022 Kazakh presidential elections
Kazakhstan’s Eva Korysheva claims singles and doubles titles at tournament in Spain
Russian President congratulates Tokayev on election victory
SCO Observer Mission: Presidential election in Kazakhstan was transparent and democratic
Earthquake recorded southwest of Almaty city
Presidential elections in Kazakhstan were open and transparent, mission of Organization of Turkic Countries
News Partner
Popular
1 Exit poll results: 82.45% of voters cast their ballots for Tokayev
2 President condoles over death of firefighter Askar Zabikulin
3 Presidential elections in Kazakhstan: 1 of 5 polling stations in Russia completes voting ahead of schedule
4 2022 Kazakh presidential elections: Up to 7 thou Kazakhstanis cast ballots overseas
5 69.31% of voters cast their ballots in Kazakh presidential elections

News