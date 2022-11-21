60 children born in Almaty on election day

21 November 2022, 16:50

ALMATY. KAZINFORM 60 children were born in Almaty on the presidential election day, Kazinform reports.

26 of them are boys, and 34 are girls, municipal healthcare department says.

Earlier, it was reported, that 634 children – 6 sets of twins, 328 boys and 306 girls - were born across Kazakhstan on November 20.