60,000 get vaccine against COVID-19 in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Atyrau region continues mass vaccination against COVID-19. Almost 60,000 people were administered the vaccine so far, Kazinform reports.

733 locals were given the first shot of Sputnik V, QazVac and Hayat-Vax vaccines on June 5-6. Between February 1 and June 6 some 59,902 people in Atyrau region received the first jab, 22,672 the second, the healthcare department reports.

There are 31 stationary and 10 mobile vaccination rooms in the region.

For more details contact the call centre 98-02-92.