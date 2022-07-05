Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Incidents

    6-year-old boy dies in swimming pool in Shymkent

    5 July 2022, 14:37

    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM A 6-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool in Karatau district of Turkistan region, Kazinform reports.

    The boy came to the swimming pool together with his father. Left unattended, the child fell into the water and drowned.

    A forensic examination is expected to be carried out. Rescuers of the local emergency department left for the incident site.

    They urge the citizens to observe major water safety rules: to swim in designated areas or in pools and not to leave children unattended. Swim rings and inflatable mattresses do not provide full protection.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Incidents Shymkent
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Popular
    1 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    2 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    3 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    4 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    5 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future