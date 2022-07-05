Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
6-year-old boy dies in swimming pool in Shymkent

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
5 July 2022, 14:37
SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM A 6-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool in Karatau district of Turkistan region, Kazinform reports.

The boy came to the swimming pool together with his father. Left unattended, the child fell into the water and drowned.

A forensic examination is expected to be carried out. Rescuers of the local emergency department left for the incident site.

They urge the citizens to observe major water safety rules: to swim in designated areas or in pools and not to leave children unattended. Swim rings and inflatable mattresses do not provide full protection.


Incidents    Shymkent  
