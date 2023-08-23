6 villages evacuated due to wildfire in Turkish western province

CANAKKALE/ANKARA. KAZINFORM At least six villages were evacuated in Türkiye’s western province of Canakkale because of wildfires, the Turkish Agriculture and Forestry Minister said Tuesday, Anadolu reported.

«Kayadere, Damyeri, Belen, Ulupinar, Yagcilar, and Kalabakli, these six villages have been evacuated,» Ibrahim Yumakli told reporters in Ankara, adding that three other villages were ready for possible evacuations.

«Fortunately, there is no loss of life so far,» he said.

The fire, especially in Kepez, is progressing on a tangent to the city center.

Eight planes, 26 helicopters, approximately 180 street sprinklers and construction equipment, and nearly 1,100 personnel are intervening to fight the fire, he added.

The Canakkale (Dardanelles) Strait was closed to north-south ship passage because of the fire which broke out earlier Tuesday and rapidly spread due to strong winds.

The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said four people were affected by smoke and their treatment is ongoing.