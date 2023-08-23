Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 456.39 eur/kzt 495.09

    rub/kzt 4.74 cny/kzt 62.85
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    6 villages evacuated due to wildfire in Turkish western province

    23 August 2023, 12:42

    CANAKKALE/ANKARA. KAZINFORM At least six villages were evacuated in Türkiye’s western province of Canakkale because of wildfires, the Turkish Agriculture and Forestry Minister said Tuesday, Anadolu reported.

    «Kayadere, Damyeri, Belen, Ulupinar, Yagcilar, and Kalabakli, these six villages have been evacuated,» Ibrahim Yumakli told reporters in Ankara, adding that three other villages were ready for possible evacuations.

    «Fortunately, there is no loss of life so far,» he said.

    The fire, especially in Kepez, is progressing on a tangent to the city center.

    Eight planes, 26 helicopters, approximately 180 street sprinklers and construction equipment, and nearly 1,100 personnel are intervening to fight the fire, he added.

    The Canakkale (Dardanelles) Strait was closed to north-south ship passage because of the fire which broke out earlier Tuesday and rapidly spread due to strong winds.

    The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said four people were affected by smoke and their treatment is ongoing.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    World News
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets Albanian President Bajram Begaj in Akorda
    2 Kazakhstan interested in closer relations with Albania, President
    3 Abu Dhabi to host global summit for faith leaders to address climate crisis ahead of COP28
    4 Roman Sklyar denies rumors on transfer of ArcelorMittal Temirtau to Russia's Severstal
    5 Kazakhstan, Albania to launch direct flights