Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
6 tennis players to represent Kazakhstan at Tokyo Olympics

Kudrenok Tatyana
25 June 2021, 18:34
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Six tennis players will represent Kazakhstan at the upcoming Summer Tokyo Olympics in Japan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation, two more representatives of the country gained the right to play at the Tokyo Olympics – Andrey Golubev and Mikhail Kukushkin.

Earlier it was reported that Alexander Bublik, Elena Rybakina, Yulia Putintseva, and Yaroslava Shvedova had already earned the Olympic licenses. It will be the third Olympic Games in Shvedova’s career.

In previous years Kazakhstani tennis players managed to book only four licenses.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
