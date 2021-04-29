6 schools placed under quarantine for COVID-19 in W Kazakhstan rgn

URALSK. KAZINFORM – Six schools are under quarantine for COVID-19 in West Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking at a briefing at the regional communications service, Nurlybek Mustayev, deputy head of the sanitary epidemiological control department of West Kazakhstan region, said that since April 1 a total of 293 schoolchildren have been infected with COVID-19, including 138 who attended school and 155 studying remotely, in the region. The number of schoolchildren contracted the virus since the start of the academic year stands at 922.

According to him, six schools, 69 school classes, seven kindergarten groups, one university group, two college groups are placed under quarantine for COVID-19 in the region.

The religion has reported 8,883 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of 2021, including 1,837 in January, 1,950 in February, 2,138 in March, and 3,884 in April. 4,294 contacts of COVID-19 have been placed under medical observation in April. The weekly COVID-19 case count has dropped by 7.2% from 1,193 to 1,107 in the region.

A total of 66,544 COVID-19 PCR tests or 2,376 daily tests on average have been conducted in the region in April.

Earlier it was reported that 107 people have died of the coronavirus infection in West Kazakhstan region since the start of the year.



