    6 schoolchildren test positive for COVID-19 in Nur-Sultan city

    29 September 2020, 14:26

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Six schoolchildren in Nur-Sultan city have tested positive for the coronavirus infection since the onset of the new academic year, a source at the city’s education department confirms.

    Deputy head of the Nur-Sultan education department Baglan Smatayeva revealed six cases of the coronavirus infection had been detected among schoolchildren in the Kazakh capital.

    «Of six, only one child attended school. Others were studying from home,» Smatayeva said at an online briefing on Tuesday.

    In her words, all contacts of the children have been examined. «All 19 – 13 children and six teachers tested negative for the coronavirus infection. All teachers and children home quarantined and have already returned to classes,» she added.

    Earlier chief sanitary doctor of Nur-Sultan city Zhanna Praliyeva announced that from 3 up to 20 new cases of the coronavirus infection are registered in the city daily.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

