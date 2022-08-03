6 regions put on weather advisory in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Heavy rains and gusty wind are forecast in a number of regions of Kazakhstan on August 4, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

Thunderstorm, squall and 15-20 mps northwesterly wind are expected in parts of Turkestan region on Thursday.

Intense heat of +35°C will grip West Kazakhstan region.

Kyzylorda region will see thunderstorm, squall, and northern wind with gusts of 15-20 mps.

Thunderstorm and eastern wind gusting up to 15-20 mps are in store for Ulytau region.

Chances of thunderstorm and wind with gusts of 18-23 mps will be high in parts of Karaganda region.

Heavy downpour, thunderstorm, and 15-20 mps southwesterly wind are to hit parts of Zhetysu region.



