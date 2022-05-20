6 regions of Kazakhstan to launch youth housing programs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Ulttyq Rukhani Janghyru national project suggests allocating 25% of quotas for young families by 2025 under the housing construction programs, Kazinform reports.

«It is planned to launch the Otbasy Bank soft mortgage program jointly with the akimats (administrations) by 2025,» Deputy PM Yeraly Tugzhanov told the parliamentary hearings on the youth policy. He added that regional housing programmes for young people are being implemented in Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent. 6 more regions, namely, Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Karaganda and West Kazakhstan regions, are expected to launch such programs.

As stated there, since 2019 the income-earning young people received 7,000 rental units in three cities. The program will further work to allocate 12,000 more apartments by the end of 2025.



