Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Agriculture

6 poultry farms to be opened in Kazakhstan by yearend

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
6 October 2020, 11:45
6 poultry farms to be opened in Kazakhstan by yearend

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani producers’ poultry supplies meet only 58% of the country’s poultry needs, Saparkhan Omarov, Agriculture Minister said during the Tuesday government session, Kazinform correspondent reports.

To fully suture the market with domestic poultry, the capacity-building measures are necessary. Thus, the country needs to produce 171 thousand tons of poultry to meet its total needs. According to the agriculture minister, this is totally possible to reach by 2023 through construction of new poultry farms as well as capacity-building measures in the existing farms.

According to him, the country spends around US177mln yearly on imported poultry.

The minister also said that 19 poultry farms with a total capacity of 285 thousand tons are to be put into operation, of which the commissioning of 6 farms making 70 thousand tons of poultry is scheduled for this year, and that of 13 – for 2021-23. The said investment projects are to cost an additional KZT147bn, of which KZT69bn through credit resources.


Kazakhstan   Ministry of Agriculture  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand