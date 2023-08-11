Go to the main site
    6 persons awarded Yerligi ushin medals for saving lives in residential building fire in Almaty

    11 August 2023, 15:45

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – By presidential order, a number of citizens were awarded with the Yerligi ushin medal for their courage and selflessness demonstrated while saving people from a fire engulfed the 16-story residential building in Akken microdistrict, Almaty city, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    Yerligi ushin medals were awarded to manager at Expo Masters LLP Tleuzhan Akhmetkhanov, electrician Sukru Gunai, electrician Eldar Issmailov, crane operator Halil Yerdelen, electrician Kenan Mamedov, and crane operator Vadim Romanov.

    Notably, a fire engulfed the 16-story residential building in Akken microdistrict, Alatau district of Almaty city at around 5:00pm on August 1. Electric cables were in fire covering the area of 80 sq.m. Over 300 people were evacuated, with some people throwing their children out of windows on mats.

    One woman born in 1992 died due to multiple injuries as a result of the fire.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

