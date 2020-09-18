Go to the main site
    6 oxygen stations to be built in Atyrau rgn

    18 September 2020, 18:16

    ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM – Construction of six oxygen stations is underway in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent cites the press service of the regional health office.

    According to the Head of the Health Office of Atyrau region, Nurlybek Kabdykaparov, works are ongoing to build centralized oxygen stations at the regional hospital, regional hospital No.2, and regional cardiologic center as well as at central district hospitals of Kurmangazy, Zhylyoisk, Kzylkoginsk districts. He also informed that the funding is under consideration to build oxygen stations at Indersk and Isatay district hospitals.

    The region has 224 lung ventilators, 27 X-ray machines, 10 CT scans, 977 oxygen generators and 1,100 pulse oximeters.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Atyrau region Coronavirus COVID-19
