Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Atyrau region

6 oxygen stations to be built in Atyrau rgn

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
18 September 2020, 18:16
6 oxygen stations to be built in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM – Construction of six oxygen stations is underway in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent cites the press service of the regional health office.

According to the Head of the Health Office of Atyrau region, Nurlybek Kabdykaparov, works are ongoing to build centralized oxygen stations at the regional hospital, regional hospital No.2, and regional cardiologic center as well as at central district hospitals of Kurmangazy, Zhylyoisk, Kzylkoginsk districts. He also informed that the funding is under consideration to build oxygen stations at Indersk and Isatay district hospitals.

The region has 224 lung ventilators, 27 X-ray machines, 10 CT scans, 977 oxygen generators and 1,100 pulse oximeters.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA