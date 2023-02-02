Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Elections

6 NGOs bid to observe Majilis and maslikhat elections so far

2 February 2023, 16:19
6 NGOs bid to observe Majilis and maslikhat elections so far

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Six non-governmental organizations have so far submitted their bids to the Central Election Commission to observe the upcoming elections to the Majilis of the Kazakh parliament and maslikhats, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Nurlan Abdirov, Kazakh Central Election Commission Chairman, six republican non-governmental organizations are willing to monitor the Majilis and maslikhat elections. The documents presented to the CEC are currently under review.

The CEC Chairman expects the organizations are allowed to monitor the elections, leaving the competent bodies to decide on it.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan is to hold early elections to the Majilis on March 19, 2023. Elections to maslikhats are expected to take place on the same day.

Kazakh Head of State Tokayev made a statement on holding of the early elections of deputies of the Majilis of Parliament and maslikhats.

Also, Tokayev signed the decree dissolving the Majilis of the 7th convocation and holding early elections of the Majilis.


Related news
Ex-presidential candidate Karakat Abden joins Auyl Party
Respublica Party to convene congress Feb 6
Elections: Nationwide Social and Democratic Party unveils lists of candidates
Теги:
Read also
Over 1,500 Kazakhstanis still treated for COVID-19
Number of COVID-19 cases down in Kazakhstan
2023 Paris Grand Slam: Judoka Abuzhakynova brings bronze to Kazakhstan
Kazakh judoka Shamshayev claims bronze at Paris Grand Slam
Arina Altukhova of Kazakhstan hauls gold at ISSF World Cup in Jakarta
Kazakhstan’s Dauranova captures gold at ISU Junior World Cup Speed Skating
Chile manages to tie Davis Cup Qualifier against Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan’s Troitskaya wins gold in FIS Women’s Slalom in Kyrgyzstan
News Partner
Popular
1 February 5. Today's Birthdays
2 Cooperation in field of education with Kazakhstan discussed in Bulgaria
3 Kazakhstan’s Dauranova captures gold at ISU Junior World Cup Speed Skating
4 Kazakhstan’s Troitskaya wins gold in FIS Women’s Slalom in Kyrgyzstan
5 Arina Altukhova of Kazakhstan hauls gold at ISSF World Cup in Jakarta

News