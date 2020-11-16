Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    6 left injured after collision on Kentau-Turkestan highway

    16 November 2020, 16:40

    KENTAU. KAZINFORM - A collision between a Nexia car and a police car took place on the Kentau-Turkestan highway, Kazinform cites the press service of the Police Office of Turkestan region.

    The collision occurred on November 14 late at night near a settlement along the Kentau-Turkestan highway. Two divers and four passengers sustained different injuries resulting from the accident and sought medical treatment.

    It is said that the Nexia driver pled guilty. Investigation into the cause of the road accident as well as assessment of material damage is underway.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Road accidents Incidents Kazakhstan Turkestan region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    3 people die in road accident in Kyzylorda region
    Father and son die in road accident in Kostanay rgn
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    4 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region