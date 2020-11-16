Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

6 left injured after collision on Kentau-Turkestan highway

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
16 November 2020, 16:40
6 left injured after collision on Kentau-Turkestan highway

KENTAU. KAZINFORM - A collision between a Nexia car and a police car took place on the Kentau-Turkestan highway, Kazinform cites the press service of the Police Office of Turkestan region.

The collision occurred on November 14 late at night near a settlement along the Kentau-Turkestan highway. Two divers and four passengers sustained different injuries resulting from the accident and sought medical treatment.

It is said that the Nexia driver pled guilty. Investigation into the cause of the road accident as well as assessment of material damage is underway.


Road accidents   Incidents    Kazakhstan   Turkestan region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires