Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
6 killed in tragic road accident in Kostanay region

Kudrenok Tatyana
2 March 2021, 17:59
KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – Six people have died as a result of the head-on collision of two SUVs on a highway in Kostanay region, Kazinform reports.

The tragic road accident happened on the Kostanay-Auliekol highway between Novonezhenka and Lavrentyevka settlements just an hour ago.

«Two SUVs have collided head-on. The police and investigators are working at the scene. Six people reportedly died in the car crash,» local police confirmed.

At this moment it is unclear what caused the accident and who are the victims. More details about the accident are to be provided later.


